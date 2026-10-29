Top 10 Best Prospects for 2027 NFL Draft: Texas Injuries Impacting Big Boards

Many NFL evaluators planned to keep a close eye on Texas because of all the pro talent on its roster, but plenty has changed since the start of the college football season.

Quarterback Arch Manning was supposed to be the top prospect at his position, but it’s no longer a given that he’ll be a first-round pick if he declares for the 2027 draft. ( He did find a spot on my latest mock draft .)

Also, the Longhorns could be without offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, wide receiver Cam Coleman and edge rusher Colin Simmons for the rest of the season. All three notable draft prospects sustained injuries in recent weeks.

With Manning’s shaky performances and the Texas injuries, there’s been plenty of movement at the top of big boards.

Here are my 10 best prospects for April’s draft.

10. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

We can break down Mensah’s average arm strength and athleticism, and the lack of competition he’s faced this season. But he deserves credit for making the most of his opportunities, far more than some other notable quarterback prospects have done in 2026.

Here’s what we know about the 6'3", 205-pound Mensah: He’s extremely accurate, with a completion percentage of 81.4. If he stays consistent there, that might be enough for him to go in the top half of the first round, because something as simple as availability has been a collective issue for this quarterback class.

However, I don’t want this to sound as if Mensah is the best of a bad situation. He made a handful of big-time throws against Pittsburgh last week. We’ll learn more about Mensah over the next two weeks as Miami plays against North Carolina and Notre Dame.

9. Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

I don’t see Hampton surpassing the No. 1 cornerback on this list, but he has closed the gap significantly this season.

With how he’s shut down top receivers week after week, he’s clearly CB2 in this class, which says plenty because there’s also Georgia’s Ellis Robinson IV and Mississippi State’s Kelley Jones.

Hampton gives wide receivers fits with his size (6'2", 205 pounds) and physicality. Miami star receiver Malachi Toney struggled to get past Hampton earlier this season. He has the skill set to develop into a shutdown corner at the next level.

8. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

The race for the top offensive tackle in the draft may have abruptly ended after Goosby sustained a season-ending knee injury.

Many evaluators thought Seaton was the better player this season partly because Goosby didn’t look the same as last year. Goosby may have been playing hurt after injuring his knee in the summer.

It wouldn’t surprise anyone to see Goosby return for another year of college due to the injuries, but Seaton has many reasons to declare for April’s draft. The 6'5", 307-pound Colorado transfer moves better than most players of his size. He can hold his own against NFL pass rushers.

7. Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

It’s unknown whether Echoles will miss time after sustaining an injury against Texas last week. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a dominant performance from the 6'3", 309-pound defensive tackle, but there’s no denying he’s a handful every week.

It may be unfair to hold Echoles to the high standard he set for himself in September’s exceptional performance against LSU. Overall, Ole Miss has been one of the nation’s worst defenses, which could be why Echoles has yet to top his LSU performance.

Still, Echoles has done enough to be viewed as a first-round prospect. However, Tennessee’s Xavier Gilliam is pushing hard to be DT1 in the draft. Expect Gilliam to be close behind Echoles on my top 100 big board, which comes out next week.

6. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Sure, Mestemaker is benefiting from a disappointing quarterback class, but it’s hard not to be excited about the flashes he’s shown.

His skill set is reminiscent of Josh Allen’s, he keeps improving with each game. That’s a positive sign for a signal-caller who was a walk-on at North Texas just two years ago and didn’t play the position on his high school varsity team.

Yes, the lack of playing time is a concern, but returning to college hasn’t done much for Manning and Dante Moore, who’s expected to miss the rest of the season due to a concussion sustained last month. The 6'3", 215-pound Mestemaker can gain more support by playing well against Texas Tech on Nov. 14. If he remains on this trajectory, it would be wise for Mestemaker to strike while his draft stock is hot.

5. Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

It’s no secret that Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is listed No. 1 on most notable big boards. That likely won’t change until April 29, when teams are on clock in the nation’s capital.

However, I don’t think many expected Becker to run away with the second-best wideout label in this class. He’s closer to Smith than the rest of the pack is to him for WR2.

The 6'4", 209-pound Becker can do it all with his high-level route running, reliable hands and stout blocking. He may not be as explosive as Smith, but he does well in that area, too. Expect teams to fight for Becker’s services.

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore has a safe floor, which could vault him over the top edge rushers in the draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Moore rarely makes mistakes on the field, but he had a rare off day in the loss against BYU earlier this month. But his down performances still beat most cornerbacks’ good days.

Moore has the size and athleticism to be a shutdown outside corner in the pros. The 6'2", 197-pound Moore has tremendous potential, but he also has a safe floor, which could vault him over the top edge rushers to become the first defender selected.

However, Moore will need a strong performance against Toney and Miami’s explosive offense when the Fighting Irish welcome them to South Bend on Nov. 7. If Moore passes that test, he may go before the next two edge rushers on this list.

3. Dylan Stewart, edge, South Carolina

Stewart still has a ways to go before teams can start feeling comfortable again with using a high first-round pick on him. However, Stewart has been dominant on the field, and he hasn’t caused any trouble since his one-game suspension for arguing with his coaches and punching a player during the game against Alabama.

Again, those aren’t red flags that can just be put aside. Teams will have to do extensive homework on his character concerns. But even putting that aside, he has the most upside of any defensive player in this class.

Stewart was a force against Tennessee last week. He has ideal size at 6'5", 245 pounds and possesses elite athleticism, which might be enough for a team to roll the dice on him inside the top five.

2. Colin Simmons, edge, Texas

Simmons is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, but he’s done enough to be viewed as a top-five draft pick.

He doesn’t have the same upside as Stewart because he lacks size (6'3", 246 pounds) and isn’t as athletic, but he’s a consistent force. For the past two seasons, the Longhorns have come to expect Simmons to dominate as a pass rusher every week. He’s also progressed in setting the edge in the running game.

His ceiling may not be as high as Stewart’s, but his floor is already very high. People once viewed Will Anderson Jr.’s safe floor as a criticism, and he’s done well for himself in the pros.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Smith will be a top-two pick, and it probably won’t be second because 2027 has few quarterback options.

If Smith goes No. 1, he will be the first wide receiver to lead off a draft since the Jets took Keyshawn Johnson with the top pick in 1996. Smith is a menace downfield with rare size and speed, and has drawn comparisons to Julio Jones.

The 6'3", 223-pound Smith has 52 catches for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He’s well on his way to capturing the Heisman Trophy before heading to the NFL.