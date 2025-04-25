Travis Hunter Has Perfect Answer for Why He’s Excited to Play for Jacksonville
Travis Hunter was officially welcomed to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. One day after the Jaguars traded up to take the Colorado wide receiver and cornerback with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Hunter touched down in Jacksonville and was brought in to the facility, where he met with the media for an introductory press conference as a Jaguar.
As he has throughout the entire draft process, Hunter stayed true to himself during his opening press conference at the Jaguars' facility. When asked about the emotions of coming to the Jaguars and returning to his home state of Florida, Hunter had three great reasons for why he was excited to spend his time in Jacksonville.
"It meant that I can fish year round, it's hot here, and I get to see family all the time," Hunter said.
Later, when asked what the next steps are for Hunter after coming to the Jaguars, he replied, “get the playbook, get my boats shipped down here, get on the water."
Throughout his journey to the NFL, Hunter has made it clear that he has few hobbies. As he told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde ahead of his cover story, “I don’t like doing nothing else but playing video games, football, chilling with the family, fishing.” Football and fishing are Hunter's two primary passions, and he's remained true to that.
Another highlight of the presser was a reporter asking Hunter, "It's one-on-one and Travis Hunter the wide receiver sees Hunter the corner across from him and the ball is coming your way, which one of y'all comes down with it?"
Hunter replied, "Travis Hunter," prompting laughter from the entire room.
From dancing after the Jaguars selected him second to beaming throughout his presser and making reporters laugh, Hunter made a strong impression on his new city. Most importantly, he appeared genuinely excited to join the Jaguars.