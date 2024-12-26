Betting line shifts to Packers and makes Vikings home underdogs
The Minnesota Vikings opened as a 1.5-point favorite for Sunday's game against the rival Green Bay Packers, but now they're a 1.5-point home underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, for the game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The game has some significant playoff implications. The Vikings can still claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they win both of their remaining games — Sunday against the Packers and Week 18 against the Detroit Lions. The Packers, meanwhile, can still usurp the Vikings as the No. 5 seed if they win out and Minnesota loses out. Both teams clinched the playoffs.
The division rivals have split every season series since 2020. That's a trend the Vikings will be hoping to put to an end as they won the first matchup between the two 31-29 back on Sept. 29. Oddsmakers expect a similarly close game Sunday.
The Vikings and Packers will kick off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium and the game will be televised on FOX.