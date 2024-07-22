Dallas Turner signs rookie contract just ahead of Vikings training camp
With Minnesota Vikings training camp starting this week, rookie first-round pick Dallas Turner has signed his first professional contract.
The Vikings confirmed the deal is done, while multiple NFL insiders reporting that Turner is receiving a fully guaranteed, four-year deal worth $15.76 million. The contract includes an $8.28 million signing bonus and the typical fifth-year team option.
Minnesota also confirmed that quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was drafted 10th overall, also put pen to paper on his rookie contract, which was reportedly agreed upon last week.
With both first-round picks signed, the Vikings have agreed to terms with all 2024 draft picks. Kicker Will Reichard, offensive lineman Michael Jurgens and defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez all signed on May 10. Tackle Walter Rouse signed on May 14 while cornerback Khyree Jackson signed just over a week before his death in a July 6 car crash.
Rookies, quarterbacks and select players reported to Vikings training camp on Sunday, while the full roster is due to report by Tuesday. The first full team training camp practice will be held on Wednesday and practices will begin opening to the public on Saturday, July 27.