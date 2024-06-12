Free agents the Vikings should consider right now
The Vikings' offseason activities wrapped up with the final OTA practice Wednesday. Next up for the team is training camp at the end of July before the start of the 2024-25 season.
While the team looks prepared to head into one of the most interesting training camps in recent memory, there still remain some holes on the roster that could be filled in the coming weeks.
Let's take a look at the available free agents that could be ideal fits for the Vikings:
Hunter Renfrow
This has been an idea floated throughout the offseason, but the 28-year-old receiver still could be an ideal fit as WR3. With K.J. Osborn's departure this offseason and the likelihood T.J. Hockenson will start the season on either injured reserve or the PUP list, the Vikings will be looking for a suitable third option early on. Right now, that third option is Brandon Powell or tight end Robert Tonyan.
In 2023, Renfrow caught just 25 passes for 255 yards in a reduced role. However in 2021, he was the Las Vegas Raiders' leading receiver with 111 receptions for 1,086 yards and nine touchdowns.
With Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison already lining up as WR1 and WR2 the Vikings don't need a world beater as their third receiver. They need a reliable steady pair of hands that can produce when called upon.
Ahkello Witherspoon
It is no secret the Vikings' cornerback room is a little shaky heading into the season. Byron Murphy was used primarily on the outside last season while the team would prefer to have him as their slot corner. Third-year corners Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr. have had their ups and downs in their development, and the jury is still out on second-year cornerback Mekhi Blackmon.
Witherspoon spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams as an outside cornerback. He picked off three passes and was credited with 10 pass break ups in 2023. The 29-year-old has a history of success, finishing with 70+ coverage grades by Pro Football Focus in 2017, 2020 and 2021.
The veteran cornerback could immediately improve the team's cornerback room and allow Murphy to play more inside while the team continues to develop their trio of young corners.
Stephon Gilmore
Gilmore is another option at cornerback, although an older one. At 34 years old, he is on the wrong side of the age curve for corners in the league. Despite that, he still recorded a 69.3 coverage grade for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, which was better than all but one cornerback on the Vikings' roster last season. While his best days are certainly behind him, a veteran in the cornerback room can provide a wealth of knowledge for the team's young developing corners.
Calais Campbell
Let's get old. Campbell will be 38 at the start of the 2024 season. However, in 2023 he registered 6.5 sacks and recorded 712 snaps for the Atlanta Falcons.
The interior defensive line has been a bit of a problem for the Vikings the past several seasons. Campbell's experience would be a huge benefit to the Vikings' defensive front. Campbell could be a rotational piece on the team's defensive line alongside guys like Jerry Tillery and Jaquelin Roy.
Emmanuel Ogbah
Edge rusher is a position the Vikings spent a lot of capital on this offseason, but if there are still some doubts about the depth, Ogbah could be a fit. He previously played for Flores in Miami, arguably having the most successful season of his career, registering 18 sacks from 2020-2021.
It's not a big position of need, especially after bringing in Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and drafting Dallas Turner this offseason. But if the team is looking to continue to stack talent on an improving defense, the 31-year-old would be another good fit.