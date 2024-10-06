Inactive report in London: No surprises for Vikings, Jets down two starters
Get some coffee (or a bloody Mary) and get ready for some Sunday morning football in Minnesota as the Vikings and New York Jets kick off at 8:30 a.m. CT from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
The inactive reports from each team was released at 7 a.m. CT and there are no big surprises for the Vikings. Inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is back after missing the last two games with an ankle injury and Sam Darnold is a full-go — as he was all week in practice — after dinging up his knee a bit in last week's win over the Packers.
Minnesota's inactive players include wide receiver Trishton Jackson, cornerbacks Fabian Moreau and Dwight McGlothern, and defensive linemen Levi Drake Rodriguez and Jalen Redmond. Brett Rypien is the emergency third-string quarterback.
It's not as good for the Jets as they will be without starting right tackle Morgan Moses and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley. The rest of their inactive players include offensive lineman Max Mitchell, running back Israel Abanikanda, edge rusher Braiden McGregor, wide receiver Malachi Corley and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.