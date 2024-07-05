Justin Jefferson rated best player under 25 by former Vikings GM
Justin Jefferson has moved to the top of former Vikings general manager Jeff Diamond’s annual 25 Under 25 rankings.
Writing for The 33rd Team, Diamond moved Jefferson to the top of the list saying Jefferson is “on a Hall of Fame trajectory.”
The star receiver eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth consecutive season to start his career despite missing seven games and having a rotating cast of quarterbacks after Kirk Cousins’ Achilles injury.
In June, Jefferson put pen to paper on a contract extension that made him the league’s highest paid non-QB. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in three of the four seasons he has been in the league while winning the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year award.
Jefferson was the only Vikings player to make the list. After coming in at No. 15 last year, Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw somehow fell off Diamond's rankings despite another stellar season, posting an 85.3 pass blocking which was third best among all tackles. The Detroit Lions led the league with five players named in the rankings.