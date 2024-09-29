Replay shows ref missing Matt LaFleur's frantic timeout signals
The television cameras caught a great angle of the moment Packers head coach Matt LaFleur began freaking out after the officials failed to see him frantically calling for a timeout late in the first half of the Packers-Vikings game at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay had the ball at the Minnesota 1-yard line and the clock was ticking under 20 seconds in the second quarter. LaFleur twice signaled for a timeout, but the refs failed to see him. One of the camera angles shown by CBS gave a great look at a sideline official who appeared to look in LaFleur's direction immedately after his first timeout signal and then he looked away just before LaFleur signaled a second time.
The penalty backed the Packers up to the 16-yard line but Jordan Love connected with Jayden Reed on the next play for a touchdown to cut Minnesota's lead to 28-7.