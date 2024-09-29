Inside The Vikings

Replay shows ref missing Matt LaFleur's frantic timeout signals

LaFleur freaked out and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Joe Nelson

Sep 29, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur argues a call on a muffed punt with field judge Aaron Santi (50) during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 29, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur argues a call on a muffed punt with field judge Aaron Santi (50) during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 29, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

The television cameras caught a great angle of the moment Packers head coach Matt LaFleur began freaking out after the officials failed to see him frantically calling for a timeout late in the first half of the Packers-Vikings game at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay had the ball at the Minnesota 1-yard line and the clock was ticking under 20 seconds in the second quarter. LaFleur twice signaled for a timeout, but the refs failed to see him. One of the camera angles shown by CBS gave a great look at a sideline official who appeared to look in LaFleur's direction immedately after his first timeout signal and then he looked away just before LaFleur signaled a second time.

The penalty backed the Packers up to the 16-yard line but Jordan Love connected with Jayden Reed on the next play for a touchdown to cut Minnesota's lead to 28-7.

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Home/Game Day