Report: Cam Robinson expected to start for Vikings Sunday night
Cam Robinson appears to be ready to his Vikings debut just days after being traded to Minnesota from Jacksonville. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Robinson is expected to play Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.
Despite practicing with Minnesota for the first time Thursday, left tackle Cam Robinson is expected to make his Vikings debut tonight vs. the Colts," Schefter reported Sunday morning.
That would mean Robinson likely starts at left tackle in place of Christian Darrisaw, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL injury in Minnesota's Oct. 24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Robinson has been dynamite as a pass blocker in his last three full games agaisnt the Texans, Colts and Bears, having allowed just one QB pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed thtree pressures and a sack in Week 2 against Cleveland and then was charged with eight pressures allowed (including two sacks and three QB hits) in Week 3 at Buffalo.
Robinson will know the Colts well considering he faced them Week 5, when he posted a season-best 87.5 pass-blocking grade, per PFF.
With Robinson at left tackle, the Vikings will go with returning starters Blake Brandel (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C) and Brian O'Neill (RT), while it also appears that Dalton Risner could make his season debut and start at right guard in place of Ed Ingram.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. CT.