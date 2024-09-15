Vikings-49ers inactives: Harrison Smith, Brian O'Neill, Ed Ingram good to go
The Vikings will have Harrison Smith (hip) for today's game against the 49ers. He's active despite missing practice on Thursday and being listed as questionable. Starting offensive linemen Ed Ingram (tricep) and Brian O'Neill (elbow), who were also listed questionable, are good to go as well.
Jordan Addison (ankle) was ruled out for the Vikings on Friday after not practicing all week. In his absence, Jalen Nailor will be Minnesota's No. 2 wide receiver alongside Justin Jefferson. Look for Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield, and Trishton Jackson to also see the field.
These are the full inactives for the Vikings:
* WR Jordan Addison
* QB Brett Rypien (emergency No. 3)
* CB Fabian Moreau
* CB Dwight McGlothern
* DL Levi Drake Rodriguez
* DL Jalen Redmond
* OT Walter Rouse
The 49ers will be without star RB Christian McCaffrey, who they placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He'll be out for a while with his calf/Achilles issues. San Francisco also won't have safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee). He was listed as doubtful on Friday and is officially out.
These are the 49ers' inactives:
* QB Josh Dobbs (emergency No. 3)
* S Talanoa Hufanga
* LB Dee Winters
* OL Ben Bartch
* CB Darrell Luter Jr.
Kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium is at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.