Vikings' Ed Ingram expected to remain starter, Levi Drake Rodriguez to debut
It sounds like the Vikings aren't making a change at right guard this week. Despite Dalton Risner being activated from injured reserve, Ed Ingram is expected to remain the starter against the Colts on Sunday night, according to the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling.
New left tackle Cam Robinson will be making his Vikings debut in place of the injured Christian Darrisaw, but that'll be the only change to Minnesota's offensive line.
It'll be interesting to see what kind of leash Ingram has, both in this game and moving forward. Of the 58 guards who have played at least 300 snaps this season, Ingram's 48.9 PFF grade ranks 57th. The third-year starter has been charged with allowing 20 pressures and five sacks in seven games.
Risner has never played RG in the NFL, but he's got plenty of experience at LG and has demonstrated a high floor as a pass blocker in five previous seasons. He's been working on the right side going back to training camp. If Ingram struggles early in tonight's game, would the Vikings consider making a change?
In other news, seventh-round rookie defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez is officially active for the first time and is set to make his NFL debut in primetime. He had a strong preseason and could potentially give the Vikings a pass-rushing boost on the interior, but he also might only play a handful of snaps. Rodriguez has been a healthy scratch all season behind Jalen Redmond and Taki Taimani, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.
The Vikings' inactives are LB Blake Cashman (toe), CB Akayleb Evans (hip), CB Dwight McGlothern, OL Dan Feeney, and OL Walter Rouse. It'll be the third straight missed game for Cashman, who is dealing with turf toe. Head coach Kevin O'Connell is hopeful that the team's top linebacker will be able to return next week against the Jaguars.
The only notable inactive for the Colts is starting LT Bernhard Raimann, who was ruled out with a concussion on Friday. Rookie Matt Goncalves will make his first career start at that spot tonight.