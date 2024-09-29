Vikings, Packers inactive report: Jaire Alexander, Ivan Pace headline missing players
The Green Bay Packers are getting quarterback Jordan Love back from injury but they will not have star cornerback Jaire Alexander against the Minnesota Vikings' explosive offense when they kickoff Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.
Alexander is inactive with what the Packers are calling a quad/groin injury. They're also without another top cornerback, Carrington Valentine, who is arguably the third-best cornerback on the roster. Rookie offensive lineman Jordan Morgan has also been ruled out.
Other Packers inactives: safety Kitan Oladapo, defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr., tackle Travis Glover and defensive lineman Colby Wooden.
There are no big surprises for the Vikings. Middle linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. will miss a second consecutive game with an ankle injury, though there's anticipation that he'll be healthy enough to play next Sunday when the Vikings take on the Jets in London.
Vikings inactive players include wide receiver Trishton Jackson, cornerbacks Fabian Moreau and Dwight McGlothern, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez and tackle Walter Rouse. Brett Rypien is Minnesota's emergency third-string quarterback.