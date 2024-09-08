Vikings vs. Giants live score updates: NFL regular season Week 1
Another season of Vikings football is about to get underway, as Kevin O'Connell's team is kicking off its 2024 campaign with a matchup against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
This should be a fascinating game for the Vikings, who are debuting a number of significant new players. Sam Darnold is obviously the most important, but other notable newcomers include Aaron Jones, Stephon Gilmore, Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Blake Cashman. Rookies Dallas Turner and Will Reichard are making their NFL debuts.
Despite being limited in practice this week with ankle injuries, Vikings receivers Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor were off the final injury report and are good to go today as the No. 2 and 3 options behind Justin Jefferson. You can find the Vikings' full inactive list here.
There's a lot that we don't know about this Vikings team heading into Week 1, which means we're going to learn quite a bit today. Can Darnold get off to a strong start as he looks to have a breakout year under O'Connell? Will Jones help fix Minnesota's dormant running game? Can Brian Flores' defense be even better this year? Starting today, we're about to find out.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Live updates
Second quarter
0:00 — At halftime, the Vikings still lead by two scores. They held the Giants to just 87 total yards in the first half and will look to keep this going after the break. Sam Darnold was 13 of 14 in that half.
Vikings 14, Giants 3
6:55 — Sam Darnold is cooking right now. He just threw a touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson to put the Vikings up 14-3. It was a 99-yard drive that included a 44-yard pass to Jefferson. Darnold is 10 for his first 10 in this game.
13:50 — The Giants just pinned the Vikings at the 1 on a punt. New York already has 6 penalties for 66 yards.
First quarter
Vikings 7, Giants 3
3:50 — Touchdown, Vikings. Aaron Jones gets his first with his new team by beating a Giants defender to the edge for a three-yard score. It was largely set up by an iffy DPI call that extended the drive.
Giants 3, Vikings 0
7:16 — The Giants take the first lead of the game. They had great field position after the takeaway, but had to settle for a chip shot field goal from Graham Gano.
11:30 — The Vikings' fumbling woes are back. C.J. Ham just had the ball popped out after catching a short pass on third and long. One possession, one turnover.