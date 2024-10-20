Vikings vs. Lions live score updates: NFL regular season Week 7
This is a big one, folks. The 5-0 Vikings and 4-1 Lions are all set to battle for the top spot in the NFC North and the conference as a whole in today's huge rivalry showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium. The hype has been building all week, the teams have their game plans ready, and now it'll come down to who executes better and makes the correct adjustments.
The good news for the Vikings on the injury front is that RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) will play. He was listed as questionable but is going to give it a go after practicing on Thursday and Friday. DT Harrison Phillips and OLB Pat Jones II, who were also questionable, are active as well. The bad news is that the Vikings will be without LB Blake Cashman and won't yet get the season debut of TE T.J. Hockenson.
For the Lions, starting RG Kevin Zeitler is out, so Maple Grove high school alumni Kayode Awosika will get the start in his home state. CB Carlton Davis is active for Detroit. Star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who fractured his tibia and fibula last week, is out for the season.
This should be a fascinating game between the top two teams in the NFL in point differential through six weeks. Both groups are star-studded, deep, and well-coached. The Lions are built around an elite offense, but their defense is solid too, even without Hutchinson. The Vikings have been led by the league's most dominant defense, but their offense can be very dangerous when Sam Darnold is playing well. They happen to have the best wide receiver in the league, Justin Jefferson, who has absolutely torched the Lions in his career.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Live updates
First quarter
Vikings 10, Lions 0
5:34 — The Vikings extend their lead on a 57-yard bomb from rookie Will Reichard, who still hasn't missed a kick in the NFL. They're off to another great start.
Vikings 7, Lions 0
11:43 — My goodness, what a start for the Vikings. The Lions tried a fake punt in their own territory and got stuffed. Two plays later, Aaron Jones darted 34 yards to the end zone untouched.