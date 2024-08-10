Inside The Vikings

Watch: J.J. McCarthy's first NFL touchdown pass is a bomb to Trishton Jackson

McCarthy hit Jackson in stride from 45 yards out for his first touchdown pass of the preseason.

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy's first touchdown pass of preseason action was a beauty. Early in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Raiders, McCarthy had a clean pocket and delivered a pinpoint strike to Trishton Jackson for a 45-yard TD on a deep route down the left sideline.

It just so happened that Justin Jefferson was on the broadcast as it happened. His reaction is outstanding.

That's the kind of arm talent McCarthy has flashed throughout training camp — and the reason why the Vikings made the 21-year-old former Michigan star the highest-drafted quarterback in the history of their franchise.

Earlier in the game, McCarthy threw an interception to the Raiders' Jack Jones on just his third pass attempt. But he has bounced back nicely, showing off quite the connection with Jackson.

Update: McCarthy just threw another one, this time to Trent Sherfield. He's cooking in this third quarter.

Follow along for live updates from the game here.

Will Ragatz

