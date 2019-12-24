Eric Kendricks has left the Vikings' game against the Packers with a quad injury and will not return, the team has announced. He was initially listed as questionable to return.

Kendricks suffered the injury while recovering his second fumble of the first half. He ran through multiple tackles on the first return, but didn't have much room to run on the second recovery and went down awkwardly.

He was able to walk off the field on his own after being looked at by trainers. Kendricks has had his helmet off ever since the injury.

Kendricks has been arguably the best player on the Vikings defense this season. He's also been maybe the best linebacker in the NFL, and was an inexcusable snub for the Pro Bowl.