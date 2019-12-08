Viking
Gameday Live Blog: Vikings vs. Lions, Week 14

Will Ragatz

The Vikings are back at home in Week 14, looking to stay undefeated at U.S. Bank Stadium as they take on the Detroit Lions.

Everything you need to know before/while watching is right here.

Join us in the comment section below as the game unfolds. To comment, you'll need to create an account, which you can do for free by going to the VikingMaven homepage and clicking follow on the top-right of the screen.

First Quarter

14:53 After a couple batted passes, David Blough is sacked by Danielle Hunter on third down. Hunter goes over 50 sacks for his career.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
VikesgoCrazy
VikesgoCrazy

Skol vikes baby!

