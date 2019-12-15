VikingMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Live Blog: Vikings at Chargers, Week 15

Will Ragatz

The Vikings are in sunny Los Angeles today to take on the Chargers. With Adam Thielen back and a purple crowd in the stands, the Vikings have no excuses. They need to take care of business.

Join us in the comment section below as the game unfolds. To comment, you'll need to create an account, which you can do for free by going to the VikingMaven homepage and clicking follow on the top-right of the screen.

Second Quarter

Vikings 12, Chargers 10

4:22 The Vikings retake the lead on a Bailey field goal.

Chargers 10, Vikings 9

8:46 Mike Williams elevates over Mike Hughes for a short touchdown. Chargers ripped off a lengthy drive and take their first lead. Rivers is having his way with the Vikings pass defense.

Vikings 9, Chargers 3

15:00 Vikings can't take full advantage of the field position, but do get a field goal to restore their six-point lead.

First Quarter

1:34 Danielle Hunter forces a fumble and the Vikings have excellent field position. They take over at the Chargers' 11-yard line.

Vikings 6, Chargers 3

4:35 Chargers respond with points of their own. Two big gains to Mike Williams move them down the field, but the drive stalls and they settle for a field goal.

Vikings 6, Chargers 0

9:10 The Vikings cap an outstanding opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Irv Smith Jr, but Dan Bailey misses the extra point. Cousins went six for six on the 10-play, 75-yard drive. Great playcalling by Kevin Stefanski.

Comments (8)
No. 1-8
Skol Squad
Skol Squad

Well that sucks

purplepeople19
purplepeople19

this pass defense is DOGSHIT

Skol Squad
Skol Squad

Would’ve been nice to have had 7 there

VikesgoCrazy
VikesgoCrazy

Too bad that he missed the extra point can’t have that

purplepeople19
purplepeople19

Run game not getting any push so far

VikesgoCrazy
VikesgoCrazy

They almost got it just needed to pitch it to Robinson

purplepeople19
purplepeople19

I'm still in shock of that final Bears play

VikesgoCrazy
VikesgoCrazy

Great tackling by kendricks he’s been great this year

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Boone To See Expanded Role Against Chargers

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have confidence that Boone will step up in Alexander Mattison's absence.

Vikings vs. Chargers Predictions: Media Predicts Close Game

Will Ragatz

There's no consensus favorite in this game.

Adam Thielen Officially Set to Play Against Chargers

Will Ragatz

The Vikings get an offensive star back just in time for a playoff push.

Vikings Friday Injury Report: Xavier Rhodes, Bisi Johnson Questionable

Will Ragatz

Plus news on a couple of players who have been ruled out.

Stefon Diggs Has Become One of the NFL's Most Lethal Deep Threats in 2019

Will Ragatz

The deep ball has become a major part of Diggs's game this season.

Five Things to Know About the Los Angeles Chargers

Will Ragatz

The Vikings would be wise to not overlook their opponent this week.

Adam Thielen Returns to Vikings Practice

Will Ragatz

Thielen's return is a positive sign for his potential availability in Los Angeles.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Vikings Heading Into Massive Final Stretch

Will Ragatz

Where do the Vikings stand in the latest NFL power rankings?

Gameday Live Blog: Vikings vs. Lions, Week 14

Will Ragatz

Follow along as the Vikings look to stay undefeated at home.

Vikings vs. Lions Snap Count Analysis

Will Ragatz

Who saw the field more or less than usual on Sunday?