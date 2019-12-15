Live Blog: Vikings at Chargers, Week 15

The Vikings are in sunny Los Angeles today to take on the Chargers. With Adam Thielen back and a purple crowd in the stands, the Vikings have no excuses. They need to take care of business.

Second Quarter

Vikings 12, Chargers 10



4:22 The Vikings retake the lead on a Bailey field goal.

Chargers 10, Vikings 9



8:46 Mike Williams elevates over Mike Hughes for a short touchdown. Chargers ripped off a lengthy drive and take their first lead. Rivers is having his way with the Vikings pass defense.

Vikings 9, Chargers 3



15:00 Vikings can't take full advantage of the field position, but do get a field goal to restore their six-point lead.

First Quarter

1:34 Danielle Hunter forces a fumble and the Vikings have excellent field position. They take over at the Chargers' 11-yard line.

Vikings 6, Chargers 3



4:35 Chargers respond with points of their own. Two big gains to Mike Williams move them down the field, but the drive stalls and they settle for a field goal.

Vikings 6, Chargers 0

9:10 The Vikings cap an outstanding opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Irv Smith Jr, but Dan Bailey misses the extra point. Cousins went six for six on the 10-play, 75-yard drive. Great playcalling by Kevin Stefanski.