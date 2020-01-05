Live Blog: Vikings vs. Saints in the NFC Wild Card Round

It's time. Can the Vikings shock the world with an upset in New Orleans? Or will they go down without a fight like most people expect?

Join us in the comment section below as the game unfolds. Make sure to refresh the page for live updates. To comment, you'll need to create an account, which you can do for free by going to the VikingMaven homepage and clicking follow on the top-right of the screen.

Second Quarter

13:56 The Vikings defense continues to be impressive early on in this game. Drew Brees has been under a lot of pressure. Vikings get the ball back.

First Quarter

0:47 Kirk Cousins is sacked on third down, and each team has traded punts to end the first quarter.

Saints 3, Vikings 3



4:09 A nice drive by the Vikings stalls when they try a trick play and Stefon Diggs is tackle for a five yard loss. Dan Bailey gets Minnesota on the board.

Saints 3, Vikings 0

9:56 Big stand by the defense to hold the Saints to a short field goal. Everson Griffen credited with a sack on third and goal, but Danielle Hunter also supplied pressure.

14:18 Well, that's a less than ideal start for the Vikings. Adam Thielen fumbles on a short pass and the Saints take over with great field position.