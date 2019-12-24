VikingMaven
Monday Night Football Live Blog: Vikings vs. Packers, Week 16

Will Ragatz

It's time. In front of a packed house and a national TV audience, the Vikings have a chance to make a statement and pick up their first truly impressive win. They can also improve their playoff seeding in the process.

Everything you need to know is right here.

Join us in the comment section below as the game unfolds.

Second Quarter

Vikings 10, Packers 6

7:04 Vikings defense once again bends but doesn't break. Packers get another field goal and still trail, despite out-gaining the Vikings 152 to 52 so far.

Vikings 10, Packers 3

13:39 Touchdown Vikings! On third down, they capitalize on the turnover with Cousins hitting Diggs for a 21-yard score.

15:00 Anthony Harris with a beautiful interception of a Rodgers pass intended for Davante Adams. Undercuts the route and snags it for his team-leading sixth pick of the season.

First Quarter

Vikings 3, Packers 3

2:05 Mason Crosby ties the game after a promising Packers drive stalls.

6:16 Adam Thielen can't quite come down with a tough catch through contact, and the Vikings are forced to punt after stopping the Packers on the previous drive.

Vikings 3, Packers 0

13:14 Vikings can't turn the turnover into a touchdown. Bailey gets three.

14:13 A dream start for the Vikings. Anthony Barr forces an Aaron Jones fumble on third down, and Eric Kendricks rumbles 24 yards into the Packers' red zone.

Comments (9)
No. 1-8
Skol Squad
Skol Squad

So I guess we’re only gonna score off of turnovers lol

purplepeople19
purplepeople19

Harris! Eat shit Rodgers!

Will Ragatz
Will Ragatz

Editor

Kirk Cousins is 3 for 9 for 18 yards. More passes thrown at his players' feet than completions.

purplepeople19
purplepeople19

Offense needs to get something going

Skol Squad
Skol Squad

I’m honestly amazed Thielen didn’t catch that ball as he was falling to the ground

Skol Squad
Skol Squad

Not an ideal start offensively though. Seven would’ve been great there

purplepeople19
purplepeople19

what a start!!!!!

Skol Squad
Skol Squad

The swarming defense going to work early!!

