Watch: Ifeadi Odenigbo Scores First Career Touchdown on Long Fumble Return

Will Ragatz

In one wild play, a potential halftime deficit turned into a two-score halftime lead for the Vikings.

With the Chargers in field goal range and trailing by two, Philip Rivers dropped back to pass. Danielle Hunter blew through multiple blocks and got to Rivers, stripping the football. It bounced around and almost appeared to be picked up by the Chargers' Austin Ekeler, but was then scooped up by Ifeadi Odenigbo. With Hunter as his lead blocker, Odenigbo ran 56 yards for an improbable touchdown.

It was, unsurprisingly, the first career touchdown for Odenigbo. The 2017 seventh-round pick has become an important contributor this season after not making the active roster in either of his first two seasons. He made brief stops in Cleveland and Arizona last season but was brought back by the Vikings.

He now has a signature moment.

