Home of former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr reportedly burglarized
The Los Angeles home of former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was burglarized on Friday, according to a report from TMZ.
TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported that three men smashed a window at his house and ransacked it at around 2 a.m. local time. Barr was not at home at the time, according to TMZ.
TMZ reported that the security cameras at Barr's house caught the action and the police were notified, however, the burglars were gone before law enforcement arrived. It's unclear what was stolen and no arrests have been made. The incident is still under investigation, according to TMZ.
Barr is currently a free agent. The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker spent the first eight years of his career with the Vikings from 2014-2021. Barr then signed with the Dallas Cowboys and spent one season in Texas before signing with the Vikings again in 2023. Across his 10-year NFL career, Barr has recorded 554 tackles, 18.5 sacks and has 10 forced fumbles and five interceptions.