If Sam Darnold isn't the answer, debuting J.J. McCarthy in Week 9 has merit
Minnesota Vikings' rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy could be starting for team by Week 9, according to former NFL general manager Jeff Diamond, who made a bold prediction as part of his work at The 33rd Team.
Many talking heads seem to think that Sam Darnold, who is expected to begin the season as Minnesota's starting quarterback thanks to his experience and what appears to be an impressive showing at summer practices, could be replaced by McCarthy midway through the 2024 season.
Why Week 9? That would be a Sunday home game against the Colts, and it would give McCarthy 10 days to prepare following a Week 8 Thursday night game against the Jaguars.
Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr has predicted that Darnold will not even make to the end of the season with the Vikings as he boldly predicts Darnold could be traded, thus opening the door for the future franchise quarterback to take the reins.
"The 2018 No. 3 pick of the Jets will have a short runway as the Minnesota Vikings’ starter before he gets traded before the Nov. 5 deadline to a contender that has an injured starter, paving the way for the J.J. McCarthy era to begin in Minnesota,” Orr predicted.
The Vikings seem comfortable letting McCarthy sit back and learn for the time being, but if he has a handle of the offense and a scenario presents an opportunity for him to start, Week 9 could make a lot of sense.