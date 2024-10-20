Aaron Jones officially active for Vikings, Lions down starting offensive lineman
The Vikings will be facing a Detroit Lions team down a starting offensive lineman.
Lions right guard Kevin Zeitler is inactive for Sunday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis due to a hip injury. Zeitler was questionable coming into the game and was always considered a longshot to play, but his absence is still significant with Detroit hoping to contain a formidable Vikings pass rush. Losing Zeitler will certainly be a blow for the Lions.
The Vikings will be without starting linebacker Blake Cashman, who was ruled out before the game due to turf toe. Also inactive for Minnesota are cornerback Akayleb Evans, also ruled out before the game, quarterback Brett Rypien, corner Dwight McGlothern, running back Myles Gaskin, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez and tackle Walter Rouse.
Running back Aaron Jones, who was listed as questionable, is active for the Vikings and expected to play.
Also listed as inactive for the Lions are safety Loren Strickland, defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, tight end Parker Hesse, offensive lineman Giovanni Manu and wide receiver Isaiah Williams.