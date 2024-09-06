All clear: No Vikings on injury report ahead of season opener
The Vikings appear to be all healthy and ready to go for Sunday's season opener against the Giants.
Releasing the final injury report Friday, the Vikings announced that no players will go into the weekend with an injury designation. Receivers Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor were the only two players to appear on the report throughout the week, with both being limited participants Wednesday and Thursday. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Friday that both were full participants in Friday's walkthrough
On Thursday, Addison told reporters he was past the high ankle sprain that limited his availability during the preseason and that he is ready to play Sunday.
The Vikings will now look to open the season with a nearly full compliment of receiving options for new quarterba ck Sam Darnold as he prepares to make his Vikings debut. The lone exception? Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is startin the season on the physically unable to perform list and will miss the first four games.
Minnesota begins the season in New Jersey on Sunday against the Giants, with kickoff scheduled for 12:03 p.m. CT on FOX.