Blake Cashman 'trending' towards a return against Jaguars
Minnesota Vikings linebacker appears to be on the path to returning to the field after missing the previous three games with a turf toe injury.
KSTP's Darren Wolfson told SKOR North's Mackey & Judd Show on Thursday that the 28-year-old linebacker is "trending in the right direction." Wolfson added that he wouldn't be shocked if Cashman was a full participant at Thursday's practice after being a limited participant on Wednesday.
"Bottom line, it's looking good, even if he happens to be limited later today. It's looking good, after missing three games, that Blake Cashman will be back," Wolfson said.
So far in his first with the Vikings, Cashman has tallied 40 combined tackles and a sack in five games. According to PFF, his 75.6 defensive grade ranks 17th-best among all linebackers while his three pass breakups is tied for most among linebackers in the NFL.
Kevin O'Connell was optimistic about Cashman when addressing the media Wednesday.
"Yeah, he should be limited today and hopefully pick up that workload as he goes. Blake's really confident and just absolutely dying to get back out there with the guys," O'Connell said on Wednesday. "Hopefully it's this week and we'll see how he handles the workload. I’ll keep you guys posted throughout, but he'll get some work in today."