Blake Cashman undergoes procedure for finger injury
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday linebacker Blake Cashman suffered a finger injury that required surgery during Wednesday's joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.
"Blake Cashman did kind of sustain a finger injury somehow, really happened early on in the practice and somehow played the whole rest of the way," O'Connell told reporters in Cleveland.
O'Connell said that Cashman had a procedure done to address the injury that required stitches. Once the stitches heal, Cashman is expected to return. Cashman, who the Vikings signed this free agency, is entering his sixth NFL season after starring with the Gophers. Cashman has 181 career tackles, 5.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries across stints with the New York Jets and Houston Texans.
The news of Cashman's injury comes amidst a trying training camp and preseason for the Vikings that's been mired in tragedies and injury. Rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was tragically killed in a three-vehicle crash in early July, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon suffered a season-ending ACL injury, cornerback Shaq Griffin has been nursing a leg injury and on Wednesday, it was revealed that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire season after undergoing a full meniscus repair.
On a positive note, O'Connell did have an encouraging injury update on wide receiver Jordan Addison, who was carted off the field during Wednesday's practice. O'Connell said that Addison is not expected to miss "any extended time" due to the injury.