Christian Darrisaw tore both ACL and MCL; T.J. Hockenson activated
The Vikings have activated T.J. Hockenson to their 53-man roster and are placing Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve, Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday.
Hockenson will make his season debut against the Colts in Week 9, which will be a little over nine months after he had surgery to repair his ACL in late January. He suffered the injury in Week 16 of last season and had to let his MCL heal before the surgery.
Unfortunately, Hockenson is taking the roster spot of a new star Vikings player with an ACL/MCL injury. Darrisaw tore both ligaments on Thursday night and will undergo season-ending surgery, O'Connell said.
That's an extremely significant injury for Darrisaw. Week 1 of the 2025 season is a little more than ten months away, so he'll have a shot to be ready if he has a similar timeline as Hockenson, but that's no guarantee.
It's bittersweet news for the Vikings. Getting Hockenson back will provide a boost to their offense, but losing Darrisaw is brutal. He's been one of their best players this season and an All-Pro caliber tackle.
