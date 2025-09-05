Darrisaw, Smith upgraded in Friday injury report ahead of Week 1 Bears game
Vikings star tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith's status has been upgraded in the team's second injury report ahead of their Week 1 clash with the Bears.
Neither Darrisaw (knee) nor Smith (illness) participated in Thursday's practice. Darrisaw was upgraded to a full participant in Friday's walkthrough. Smith, who has been dealing with a "personal health matter," was a limited participant on Friday.
Elsewhere, Jalen Nailor (hand) and Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) were both listed as full participants again. Zavier Scott (ankle) and Elijah Williams (hamstring) both missed Friday's session; they were both inactive on Thursday as well.
As for the Bears, only cornerback Josh Blackwell (groin) was upgraded from Thursday's injury report. He was a limited participant on Friday after missing Thursday's practice. Chicago's No. 1 corner Jaylen Johnson (calf/groin) remained a limited participant, while the team's top linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) missed out on Friday's practice.