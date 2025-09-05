Inside The Vikings

Darrisaw, Smith upgraded in Friday injury report ahead of Week 1 Bears game

Christian Darrisaw and Harrison Smith both missed Thursday's practices but were able to participate in varying degrees during Friday's walkthrough.

Jonathan Harrison

Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Vikings star tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith's status has been upgraded in the team's second injury report ahead of their Week 1 clash with the Bears.

Neither Darrisaw (knee) nor Smith (illness) participated in Thursday's practice. Darrisaw was upgraded to a full participant in Friday's walkthrough. Smith, who has been dealing with a "personal health matter," was a limited participant on Friday.

Elsewhere, Jalen Nailor (hand) and Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) were both listed as full participants again. Zavier Scott (ankle) and Elijah Williams (hamstring) both missed Friday's session; they were both inactive on Thursday as well.

As for the Bears, only cornerback Josh Blackwell (groin) was upgraded from Thursday's injury report. He was a limited participant on Friday after missing Thursday's practice. Chicago's No. 1 corner Jaylen Johnson (calf/groin) remained a limited participant, while the team's top linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) missed out on Friday's practice.

Jonathan Harrison
JONATHAN HARRISON

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

