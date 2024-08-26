Dog reveals first photo of J.J. McCarthy following knee surgery
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is recovering following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. While his regular-season debut with the Vikings will have to wait until next year, fans can rest easy knowing that the surgery was a success and he's got man's best friend to guide him on his way back.
"Been busy being the best nurse and therapy dog for my dad!" barked Marley McCarthy, the 21-year-old quarterback's dog, in an Instagram post.
McCarthy underwent surgery on his knee Aug. 14 and he's been placed on season-ending injured reserve. That leaves the 2024 Vikings in the hands of quarterback Sam Darnold, who will start under center when Minnesota opens the season Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.
The injury means McCarthy won't get the practice or game reps that he would've otherwise received, but he's now guaranteed to have a full year-plus learning head coach Kevin O'Connell's offensive scheme before taking the field in a meaningful game.
According to medical experts, patients are likely to remain on crutches and in a knee brace for about six weeks after surgery to repair the meniscus. Full knee function can return within 2-3 months, though a full recovery can take up to six months.