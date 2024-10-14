Good early news for Aaron Jones as Vikings begin preparations for Lions
Vikings running back Aaron Jones (hip) participated in the team's first practice of the week on Monday, which is a good early sign regarding his potential availability for Sunday's marquee game against the Lions. Nonetheless, his status this week remains up in the air, and it'll be important to monitor his practice participation from Wednesday through Friday as the Vikings ramp up the intensity.
This was a light session for the Vikings coming out of their bye week. According to reporters on the scene at TCO Performance Center, Jones was out there with a helmet on alongside his teammates.
Jones left the Vikings' Week 5 win over the Jets in London with a hip injury. He was deemed "week to week" by Kevin O'Connell last week. The Vikings will likely err on the side of caution with their 29-year-old running back, but that doesn't mean they'll hold him back if he's ready to go on Sunday. Their offense could really use his presence against the Lions in a game where the No. 1 seed in the NFC is on the line.
If Jones can't play this week, Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin would be the Vikings' top two backs. They also have Zavier Scott on the practice squad and could consider a roster move for additional depth at the position. The Vikings then have a quick turnaround before their Week 8 game against the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday Night Football.
Not spotted at the Vikings' light practice on Monday were LB Blake Cashman and DT Harrison Phillips. Cashman, who has been one of Minnesota's best players this year, was "over on the side field jogging today," per Alec Lewis. He had a brace on his right leg. That's one to watch on Wednesday. If Cashman were to miss time, Ivan Pace Jr. would take over green dot duties and a full-time role, with Kamu Grugier-Hill also seeing expanded playing time.