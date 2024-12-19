Harrison Smith downgraded from limited to DNP in latest Vikings injury report
Minnesota Vikings star safety Harrison Smith (foot) was downgraded on the team's injury report on Thursday to "did not participate" after being limited in Wednesday's practice. The 35-year-old has been ever-present on the Vikings defense this season, registering 79 total tackles, three for loss, two interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery.
Smith has played in 94% of the team's defensive snaps this season.
Cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (concussion) also did not participate on Thursday. Moreau has filled in for starting corner Stephon Gilmore the past couple weeks while Gilmore has been out with a hamstring injury. Redmond has been outstanding for Minnesota the past couple games.
Gilmore (hamstring) was a full participant for the second straight day as he nears a return to play. Tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) and fullback C.J. Ham (ankle) were both listed as full participants. Backup offensive lineman David Quessenberry (oblique) was upgraded to full participant status after being limited Wednesday.
Starting right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee) was limited again Thursday. He suffered a knee injury in Monday's win over the Bears that saw him in and out of the game. Patrick Jones II (knee) and Harrison Phillips (knee) were also limited in practice.