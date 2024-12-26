Jaire Alexander 'probably not' available against the Vikings, says Packers HC Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is likely to miss Sunday's NFC North showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against the Vikings, according to Packers coach Matt LaFleur.
Alexander has missed the previous five Packers games with a knee injury he suffered in Green Bay's Week 8 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 27-year-old corner has practiced for nearly a month but been inactive come game day.
When asked Thursday if Alexander was closer to a return this week, LaFleur bluntly stated, "I'd say probably not." LaFleur said Alexander was limited in practice because of the knee injury.
Alexander has missed eight total games this season as he has battled injuries. He was active for just seven games in 2023. Despite the missed time this season, Alexander has recorded two interceptions as part of a rejuvenated Packers defense that has recorded the third-most takeaways (28) this season.
Despite being without their top corner, the Packers defense has held opposing passing game pretty well in check over the past five weeks. Green Bay has allowed opposing quarterbacks over 200 yards passing just twice in the five games without Alexander.