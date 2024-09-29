Jets' Aaron Rodgers is 'fine,' should be good to go against Vikings
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “fine” despite appearing to favor his left leg at times during Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, coach Robert Saleh said postgame. The Vikings face the Jets in Week 5 this upcoming Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
It was a tough game for Rodgers on Sunday against Denver as he completed just 24-of-42 passes for 225 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and was sacked five times. It was after one of those sacks where Rodgers appeared to get up slowly, and while he stayed in the game, he didn’t appear to be moving too well and was getting treatment on the sideline in between offensive possessions.
“He’s fine, probably just a little wear and tear,” Saleh said postgame.
It appears Rodgers will be a go against the Vikings next Sunday, and the quarterback is quite familiar with Minnesota. It will be Rodgers' 30th game against the Vikings and first since Jan. 1, 2023, with the Green Bay Packers, whom the Vikings beat on Sunday. Rodgers is 17-11-1 all time against the Vikings, and in those 29 games, he's thrown for 7,157 yards, 57 touchdowns and just eight picks.