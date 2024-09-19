Justin Jefferson has no doubts that he'll play on Sunday despite injury
Four days removed from suffering a quad contusion in the Vikings' Week 2 win over the 49ers, superstar receiver Justin Jefferson has no doubts that he'll be playing this Sunday against the Texans.
"It feels great, every day it feels a lot better," he said on Thursday. "Just taking it day by day, staying in the treatment room and working with those guys to make sure I'm feeling fantastic Sunday."
So you're playing this week? "Oh yeah, for sure," he said.
Jefferson has been limited in practice so far this week, but barring any sort of setback, he's going to be out there against Houston. That much is pretty clear at this point.
In speaking to reporters, Jefferson admitted that he actually did the wrong thing on the play where he got injured.
"Some things you can control, some things you can't," he said. "I could've controlled this injury by not going in there on that run play, that wasn't my job on that specific run. So just things to avoid and things to look for in the future. But it happens. Can't get frustrated, just gotta move on."
Jefferson said he was supposed to block the corner in front of him and try to get him out of the play. Instead, he tried to chip on the safety and missed. That's when a stumbling Garrett Bradbury dove at the feet of Fred Warner, whose leg came up and smacked into Jefferson's thigh. It was a freak accident kind of play, but Jefferson said he's a little annoyed that he put himself into harm's way by not following his assignment.
Fortunately for Jefferson and the Vikings, the learning experience could've been much worse. He'll be ready to rock on Sunday and will be a featured part of Minnesota's offense like always.