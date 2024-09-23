MRI results on Sam Darnold's knee loom large for Vikings on Monday
Vikings fans are riding high on Monday after watching their team demolish the Texans to remain undefeated this season, but that could change quickly depending on the results of Sam Darnold's MRI.
Darnold, who threw four more touchdown passes on Sunday and is getting early MVP buzz, took an awkward low hit in the third quarter and remained down for a bit while trainers looked at him. After a quick trip to the medical tent that caused him to miss just one play, Darnold returned to an emphatic ovation from the home crowd and finished out the game.
But that doesn't mean there isn't concern about his status. With knee injuries, there can be swelling or things that show up on imaging the next day. Vikings fans will obviously remember J.J. McCarthy playing a full preseason game in early August only to be ruled out for the season with a torn meniscus a few days later.
Something that severe seems unlikely with Darnold, but you never know. He mostly declined questions about his knee after the game.
"We'll evaluate it," he said. "We'll look at it. But felt good enough to be able to go back in the game."
How is it now?
"It feels good," Darnold said. "Again, like I said, we're just going to look at it tomorrow."
Is it something that could cause you to miss time?
"I'm not sure. I'm not gonna speak about specifics like that. Just evaluating it tomorrow is — obviously we'll be able to have more information tomorrow."
All Kevin O'Connell said is that Darnold will go through an evaluation to "rule anything out."
In the event that the Vikings' starting quarterback has to miss any time, Nick Mullens would be line to start next Sunday's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Mullens has a lot of experience in O'Connell's offense, but he threw eight interceptions in his three starts late last season (along with six touchdowns and over 1,100 yards).
All we can do for now is wait for an update on Darnold's situation.