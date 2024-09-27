Packers list Jordan Love, Jaire Alexander as questionable against Vikings
The Packers have listed quarterback Jordan Love (knee) and cornerback Jaire Alexader (quad/groin) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Love practiced in a limited capacity all week and is seemingly expected to make his return to the field against the Vikings, but it could depend on how he feels in warmups on Sunday. If he does play, he'll presumably be a bit less than 100 percent. If he has to miss a third consecutive game, the Packers would start Malik Willis at quarterback again.
It's not particularly surprising that Love is listed as questionable, because that forces the Vikings to continue to prepare as if there's a possibility Willis might get the start. Last year, Love struggled against Minnesota at Lambeau Field, throwing for 229 yards with one TD and one INT in a 24-10 loss — but then played quite well in their late-season win at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Alexander missed practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week, so his status is highly uncertain for the game. If he can't play, that would be a third consecutive meeting between these teams without the Justin Jefferson vs. Alexander matchup. If Green Bay's top corners are Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine, and Keisean Nixon this weekend, the advantage would clearly go to the Vikings' passing game and receivers Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jalen Nailor.
We'll find out more about the statuses of Love and Alexander as kickoff approaches. The official inactive lists will be out at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The only player ruled out for the Vikings on Sunday is LB Ivan Pace Jr.