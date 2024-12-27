Packers rule out Jaire Alexander, leading-tackler Quay Walker for Vikings game
The Green Bay Packers ruled out cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and linebacker and leading-tackler Quay Walker (ankle) on Friday ahead of Sunday's showdown against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Alexander practiced this week after missing the last five games, but his status downgraded each day and he did not participate in Friday's practice. Walker, who has a team-leading 109 tackles and 2.5 sacks, did not practice at all this week.
In addition to Alexander and Walker, the Packers ruled out safety Evan Williams (quad) and offensive lineman Andre Dillard (concussion).
The Vikings ruled out cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) and listed linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring) as questionable.
The Vikings and Packers meet at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.