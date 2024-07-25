Inside The Vikings

Report: Vikings cornerback Mehki Blackmon suffers torn ACL

Blackmon was expected to compete for significant playing time in his second NFL season.

Mehki Blackmon
Mehki Blackmon / Image courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have lost cornerback Mehki Blackmon to a torn ACL, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Blackmon was injured during the first full-team practice of training camp on Wednesday, with our own Will Ragatz confirming from TCO Performance Center in Eagan that Blackmon appeared to suffer a knee injury early in the session.

Blackmon was expected to compete for significant playing time in a cornerback room that features Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr. and Duke Shelley.

Earlier this month, Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash.

More to come.

