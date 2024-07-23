Report: Vikings' special teams star NaJee Thompson could miss 'considerable' time
In a surprising roster move by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, special teams ace NaJee Thompson was played on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and the word from insiders is that he could miss significant time.
"His absence, potentially for a considerable amount of time, leaves the special teams unit with less impact talent — especially given that some of the team’s other cornerbacks, like Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr., are not major contributors on special teams," writes Alec Lewis of The Athletic.
No specifics about what kind of injury Thompson is dealing with have been revealed.
Thompson made the team as a rookie last season after going undrafted out of Georgia Southern University. After he signed with Minnesota, he tweeted that he "will make that 53 man roster."
"Opportunity will present itself and I will make that 53 man roster at end of the day," Thompson tweeted. "I know I’m the best special teams player in the country short simple and sweet…. Film can’t lie! Blessed for this opportunity that’s coming to prove all other 31 teams that passed up wrong!!"
As a gunner on special teams, he was a spark and made a name for himself by making splash plays, including a forced fumble against the Packers in a December game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Thompson began his five-year college career as a wide receiver before switching to cornerback. Now, Thompson is switching from cornerback to safety with the Vikings.