Report: Vikings to place Dalton Risner on IR
The Vikings are placing offensive lineman Dalton Risner on injured reserve, according to an X post by NFL insider Adam Schefter. That means Risner will miss the first four weeks of the season before he's eligible to return in Week 5.
After signing a one-year deal to come back to the Vikings this offseason, Risner was firmly on the roster bubble. As the team cuts the roster down to 53 before Tuesday's deadline, this move will open up an extra roster spot.
Risner started 11 games for the Vikings last season and 73 over his five-year career, but he was dealing with a bad back that kept him off the field most of training camp and the entire preseason. He will now get an opportunity to get healthy and work his way onto the 53-man roster.
If healthy, Risner could compete with Ed Ingram for the starting right guard job.