Texans rule out Joe Mixon ahead of clash with Vikings
The Houston Texans have ruled out running back Joe Mixon due to an ankle injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Mixon had been dealing with the ankle injury all week and hadn't practiced leading up to the game. He was previously listed as doubtful to play. For some insurance, the Texans promoted running back J.J. Taylor, who's seen action in 12 NFL games the last three seasons, from the practice squad.
The loss of Mixon certainly hurts. Mixon had 30 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts. He ran the ball nine times for 25 yards against the Chicago Bears in last week's victory, but he exited the game after suffering the ankle injury.
The Texans also promoted linebacker Ezekiel Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.