Vikings-Bears final injury reports: Swift, Allen questionable for Chicago
It could be a big Sunday in Chicago for tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is expected to see his snap count increase with the revelation that fellow tight end Josh Oliver is officially out with wrist and ankle injuries.
The Vikings unveiled a final injury report on Friday and Oliver was one of three key players who did not practice Friday. The other two are defensive backs Stephon Gilmore and Harrison Smith, who were given a veteran rest day.
There are no other concerns on Minnesota's injury report.
For the Bears, there are two concerns.
Running back D'Andre Swift (groin) did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday before returning as a full practice participant Friday. However, he's officially questionable. Wide receiver Keenan Allen was off the injury report all week until he showed up Friday with an ankle issue, and he's officially questionable.
Starting right tackle Teven Jenkins was limited with an ankle injury at practice on Wednesday, but he was full go Thursday and Friday.
The Vikings and Bears kick off at Soldier Field at 12:03 p.m. CT Sunday.