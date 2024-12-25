Vikings injury report: Harrison Smith held out of walkthrough Wednesday
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough due to a foot injury that kept him out of last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks. Cornerback Fabian Moreau also did not participate due to a hip injury.
Smith missed his first game due to injury since 2022 last week, but coach Kevin O'Connell was optimistic the safety will be able to return this week, though the "did not participate" designation is not a promising sign to start the week.
In addition to injuries for Smith and Moreau, defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (concussion) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough (statuses are estimates as the team did not conduct a full practice).
Linebacker Blake Cashman (hip), fullback C.J. Ham (ankle), linebacker Patrick Jones II (knee), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring), who's in the midst of his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve, were all listed with injury designations but estimated as full participants following Wednesday's walkthrough.
The Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.