Vikings' Justin Jefferson leaves game vs. 49ers with quad injury
Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was helped off the field by the training staff after an awkward collision in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Jefferson was hit by some combination of Garrett Bradbury and Fred Warner while attempting to block on a Ty Chandler run. It's been announced as a quad injury, with Jefferson's return listed as questionable.
After staying down for a bit, Jefferson limped off the field with assistance and was evaluated in the blue medical tent. He eventually left the tent and walked to the locker room.
Before leaving the game, Jefferson had 4 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, including a 97-yard TD reception in the second quarter. The Vikings led 20-7 at the time of his departure.
This is a developing story. We'll provide updates as they are available.