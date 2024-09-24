Vikings 'should get' Dallas Turner back for Packers game
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell told Paul Allen on KFXN-FM 100.3 on Tuesday the team “should get” linebacker Dallas Turner back for Sunday’s game in Green Bay, Wis., against the Green Bay Packers.
Turner missed this Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans due to a knee injury, but it wasn’t expected to keep him out long term. It appears Turner has been trending in the right direction, with O’Connell indicating during his radio interview there’s a good chance he returns this week.
The Vikings traded up in this year’s NFL draft to select Turner No. 17 overall out of Alabama. It didn’t take long for Turner to show why the Vikings were high on him, recording his first career sack in the season-opening win over the New York Giants. Turner has five tackles and the sack in two games.
It’s the second positive injury update the Vikings have gotten this week. On Monday, an MRI revealed no structural damage and just a bruise in quarterback Sam Darnold’s knee, and he’s not expected to miss any time. It’s full steam ahead for Sunday’s rivalry game against the Packers.