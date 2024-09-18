Vikings-Texans Wednesday injury report: Addison, O'Neill, Turner DNP
Three key Vikings players — Jordan Addison (ankle), Brian O'Neill (elbow), and Dallas Turner (knee) — did not practice due to injury on Wednesday. Five more, including superstar Justin Jefferson (hip), were listed as limited participants. Jefferson appears to be on track to play in Sunday's game against the Texans, barring any setbacks this week.
The other limited participants were Andrew Van Ginkel (foot), Ivan Pace Jr. (quad), Aaron Jones (hip), and Garrett Bradbury (knee).
O'Neill, Van Ginkel, and Bradbury were all last week's injury report but were able to play without limitations against the 49ers, so this is likely just the Vikings managing their workload in practice. Jones expressed confidence on Wednesday that he'll be good to go this weekend, and Pace also seems likely to play.
That leaves Addison and Turner as the two players who might be truly questionable for this Sunday's game. Addison is still recovering from an ankle injury, and whether or not he can play will depend on how the ankle responds to some work over the course of the week. Turner was seen wearing a knee brace in the locker room on Wednesday and will need to make some progress if he's going to play.
The Texans' injury report is even lengthier than the Vikings'. They had seven players get DNPs, including Nico Collins, Joe Mixon, Kris Boyd, and Dameon Pierce. Three others were limited.
Here's the full injury report from Wednesday. We'll see how things change on Thursday and then on Friday, when game designations will be announced.