Vikings' tight end situation grows murky after Robert Tonyan carted off
Robert Tonyan was carted off the practice field at Vikings training camp on Wednesday.
Details of his injury are unclear but reporters taking in the seventh practice of training camp say Tonyan was down on his back for a while before being carted off the field. If it's a serious injury that causes Tonyan to miss significant time, it puts the Vikings' tight end situation in a tough spot.
T.J. Hockenson, the No. 1 tight end on the roster, is just over seven months removed from tearing the ACL in his right knee and the expectation is that he won't be ready for the start of the regular season. He's currently on the physically unable to perform list and there is no timeline for when he'll be activated, but NFL players typically require 9-12 months of recovery after an ACL tear.
Tonyan was signed to fill the pass-catching role for Hockenson. Without Hockenson and Tonyan the tight end room consists of Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, N'Keal Harry and Trey Knox.
This is a developing story.