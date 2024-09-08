Vikings WR Jordan Addison ruled out of Giants game with ankle injury
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been ruled out of Sunday's season opener against the Giants with an ankle injury. He left the game in the third quarter and was evaluated in the medical tent, then eventually walked to the locker room with trainers.
Addison suffered a high-ankle sprain three and a half weeks ago during a joint training camp practice in Cleveland. He was limited in the first couple practices of this week, but was off the final injury report and was cleared to play in this game. Addison had three catches for 35 yards on the Vikings' 99-yard drive that ended in a Justin Jefferson touchdown reception.
Without Addison, the Vikings will lean on Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, and Trent Sherfield alongside Jefferson in their wide receiver room. Nailor had a touchdown catch of his own in the third quarter. Trishton Jackson was a healthy scratch on Sunday.
It's unclear exactly when Addison's injury occurred or if it was an aggravation of the same ankle he previously injured — which seems likely. We should learn more from head coach Kevin O'Connell after the game.
Addison, 22, was the Vikings' first-round pick out of USC in 2023. He had 911 receiving yards and ten touchdowns in his rookie season.
Follow along with live updates from Vikings-Giants here.