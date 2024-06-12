Kevin O'Connell names Sam Darnold QB1 entering training camp
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has named Sam Darnold as the team's starting quarterback when the Vikings open up training camp at the end of July.
"I would say Sam would be the guy I'd look to based on the spring he's had and the career he's had," O'Connell said when asked about the starting quarterback position.
O'Connell was quick to note rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy's improvement throughout the spring, and that backups Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall also had good spring practices. He also mentioned that training camp will be "competitive" for many of the team's positions.
Darnold, a former No. 3 overall pick, was brought in by the Vikings after Kirk Cousins' offseason departure. He is expected to compete for the starting quarterback position with McCarthy, who was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in this year's NFL draft.
Vikings training camp is set to open July 27, with the annual night practice scheduled for Aug. 5.